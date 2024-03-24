Simon Harris expected to be confirmed as new Fine Gael leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Harris expected to be confirmed as new Fine Gael leader

By Press Association
Simon Harris is expected to become Ireland’s youngest ever premier at the age of 37 (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Simon Harris is set to become the new leader of Fine Gael when nominations close later on Sunday.

It paves the way for Mr Harris, the further and higher education minister, to become Ireland’s youngest premier following the shock resignation of Leo Varadkar.

Mr Harris announced his candidature on Thursday night following a series of endorsements from within the Fine Gael parliamentary party and after a number of senior colleagues said they did not intend to stand for the leadership.

Fine Gael leadership contest
Simon Harris announced he would run to become Fine Gael leader following Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

A shortened leadership contest will see him announced as leader in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Sunday afternoon if, as expected, no other candidates enter the contest before nominations close at 1pm.

Mr Harris would then be expected to be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

He would become the country’s youngest premier at the age of 37.

Mr Harris said that if elected the next leader, he would remain fully committed to the programme for government agreed with coalition partners Fianna Fail and the Green Party.

He has stopped short of ruling out a general election this year but insisted such a poll was not his priority.

Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach
Leo Varadkar announced his resignation as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach last week (Nick Grimshaw/PA)

Outgoing Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Mr Varadkar surprised many within the political establishment by announcing his resignation on Wednesday.

Aside from Mr Harris, all other senior Fine Gael cabinet ministers have ruled themselves out of contention.

Mr Harris has said he is “overwhelmed and honoured” by the level of support he has secured for his Fine Gael leadership bid.