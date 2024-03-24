King frustrated recovery taking ‘longer than he would want it to’, says nephew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King frustrated recovery taking ‘longer than he would want it to’, says nephew

By Press Association
The King (Lucy North/PA)
The King (Lucy North/PA)

The King’s nephew Peter Phillips has said Charles is “frustrated” that his recovery is taking longer than “he would want it to”.

The son of the Princess Royal said the King was “in good spirits”, but was “pushing” his staff to be able to return to his duties after beginning treatment for cancer last month.

In a televised interview, Mr Phillips told Sky News Australia: “I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated.

“He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.

“But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.

“But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody – his doctors and nurses – to be able to say ‘actually can I do this, can I do that?’”

Charles has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate and on Friday the Princess of Wales revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Mr Phillips added: “I think the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and is probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

The son of Anne, 73, and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, said during the interview on Australian television that his mother “leaves others to worry about column inches”.

Mr Phillips said: “I think in the past she has not always been the media’s favourite so to speak. But she’s never really let that bother her.

“She just keeps her head down the whole time and keeps working away and leaves others to worry about column inches.”

Peter Phillips
Peter Phillips is the son of the Princess Royal and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II added that it was “pretty remarkable” that his mother was still carrying out overseas trips in her 70s.

Mr Phillips said the “work ethic” of his parents had been hugely influential for him and his sister Zara Tindall.

He added: “Both of them are incredibly hard working and both in their 70s they’re still working a lot harder than either of them probably expected.

“But then as my mother always says – from that perspective, they had pretty good role models from my grandparents who were still working in their 90s.

“So everyone has a huge amount to live up to and ultimately they all live by example.”

He added that Anne “really valued” her home time to be able “to relax and just get to some form of normality”.

Mr Phillips was on a visit to Australia to represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture.

He said the royal family had a “huge affinity” with Australia, adding “all of us have friends over here”.