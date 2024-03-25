Keepers welcome birth of endangered ring-tailed lemur at safari park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keepers welcome birth of endangered ring-tailed lemur at safari park

By Press Association
The baby lemur was born to proud parents Koko and Berenty on March 11 (Woburn Safari Park/PA)
Keepers at Woburn Safari Park have welcomed the birth of an endangered ring-tailed lemur.

The lemur was born at the safari park in Bedfordshire to parents Koko and Berenty on March 11 and weighed just 70g.

The newborn has already been spotted clinging to Koko as its parents groomed each other in the Land of Lemurs walkthrough enclosure.

Keeper Imogen said: “Koko is more than happy to let Berenty come and interact with their baby at this very early stage.

“As time goes on and the baby grows, we will expect them all to interact socially with the group, learn from them and explore their surroundings.”

Over the next few months, the youngster will gradually begin to spend time away from its mother and start to explore the trees and ropes within its home.

The baby’s arrival is of particular importance as ring-tailed lemurs are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

As with all species of lemur, they are only found on the island of Madagascar and their main threat in the wild comes from humans, with their numbers dwindling due to hunting and deforestation.

It is believed there are fewer than 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs living in the wild, which makes any births significant for their long-term survival as a species.

Spring has seen plenty more arrivals at Woburn Safari Park, including an otter pup Thien Than born to parents Beatrix and Kovu.

Meerkats Brendan and Pansy have welcomed a meerkat pup to the mob, which is exploring its enclosure under close supervision.

Meanwhile, wallaby joeys have started making an appearance in their mothers’ pouches.