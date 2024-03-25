Seabird colony to reopen to public after two-year closure due to avian flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seabird colony to reopen to public after two-year closure due to avian flu

By Press Association
Puffins on the Farne Islands, which are reopening to visitors this week (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Puffins on the Farne Islands, which are reopening to visitors this week (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An internationally-important seabird colony which shut to human visitors for two years due to bird flu is reopening this week.

Wildlife watchers will be able to get a closer look at the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast where 200,000 seabirds make their home.

Visitors have been restricted from going ashore for the past two years after an outbreak of avian flu which killed at least 6,000 birds in 2022 and around 3,650 last year.

The lower number of deaths has given experts some hope that the colony had developed some kind of immunity.

Now, the first migrating seabirds are beginning to return to the islands to breed. They will depart once their chicks are fully fledged, at the end of the summer.

Visitors, who have only been able to watch from boats for the past two years, were due to be welcomed back on Monday, but poor weather meant there were no sailings from Seahouses.

The National Trust manages the Farnes with wildlife rangers looking after the puffins, terns, kittiwakes and other species.

Boats to the Farne Islands sail out of Seahouses, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust, said: “The last two years have been really tough, but we are keeping everything crossed that the birds are starting to build natural resilience to bird flu.

“We will continue to closely monitor the birds for signs of the disease over the coming weeks, in the hope that we can remain open for the whole season.

“But the health of our precious seabirds has to be our priority, so we do have a ‘closure plan’ that we’ll implement, should bird flu return.”

Inner Farne is the only island to open to visitor landings this year while the National Trust trials limited opening.