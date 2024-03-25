Mother’s tribute to ‘angel’ as two men convicted of footballer nightclub murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother’s tribute to ‘angel’ as two men convicted of footballer nightclub murder

By Press Association
Cody Fisher was killed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day in 2022 (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)
The mother of a footballer who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub has paid tribute to her “youngest boy, best friend and her angel” after two men were convicted of his murder.

Tracey Fisher, mother of semi-professional footballer Cody Fisher, 23, released a statement through West Midlands Police after Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of her son’s murder.

She said: “Cody’s father, brother and the rest of his living family who miss him dearly are suffering. Cody truly never had a bad bone in his body. He loved teaching young children.

“He loved, cared for and respected his family. He had more living to do and so much more love and kindness to give to the world.

“Cody taught us all so much about ourselves and we miss him every single minute of every day.

“I will not get to see him go on to do more amazing things, like inspire many more children and adults as he used to do, have holidays with him and go to his footy matches every week to see him kick a ball, like he’d done from the day he could walk.

“Sadly, I will never see my son live on through his children and as such never enjoy any grandchildren from him.

“Cody Fisher was brave, fearless and the most genuine soul I knew. I had the pleasure and honour to call him my son. May you rest in peace my beautiful boy.”

Mrs Fisher told BBC News: “The evilness and the cowardliness of those individuals that did that to him for nothing – who even does that?

“So you can bump into somebody in a pub or a club or whatever, accidentally, and that is the repercussion? To be that evil?”

Mr Fisher’s girlfriend Jess Chatwin, who was with him at the nightclub when he was stabbed and called the police, told BBC News: “The first thing I thought (was that) he’d been knocked out, so I was trying to wake him up.

Players observe a minute's silence for Cody Fisher ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew’s, Birmingham, on December 30 2022
Players observe a minute’s silence for Cody Fisher ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew’s, Birmingham, on December 30 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Then I thought I need to put him in the recovery position so he doesn’t choke, and that’s when I put my hand down and that’s when I felt the knife.”

Mr Fisher’s brother Stephen said: “It’s just ruined my family, it’s ruined everybody’s life.

“We all kind of lived and done our best for Cody and now he’s no longer here.

“It’s hard to come to terms with what to do.”