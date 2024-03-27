England football fans encouraged to be aware of dementia symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

England football fans encouraged to be aware of dementia symptoms

By Press Association
England players stand in front of Alzheimer’s Society branding ahead of the international friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London (Adam Davy/PA)
England players stand in front of Alzheimer’s Society branding ahead of the international friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s men’s team marked the third dedicated Alzheimer’s Society International by returning from half-time in the side’s 2-2 draw with Belgium without names on their shirts.

With memory loss the most commonly associated symptom of dementia, Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said the act aims to draw attention to how people with dementia lose precious memories, such as the names of their favourite football players.

She said: “Days like today offer a significant opportunity to raise awareness and a platform to educate people on the signs and symptoms of dementia, and the substantial benefits that come from getting a diagnosis.

“Dementia is the UK’s forgotten crisis, and we seriously need to change the reality of one in three people with dementia living without a diagnosis, especially with exciting new research and treatments on the horizon.

“No one should have to confront dementia in isolation or delay seeking help.”

The match-worn nameless shirts have also been donated for auction.

The proceeds will support the Alzheimer’s Society’s research into improving the future of dementia diagnosis.

England manager Gareth Southgate encouraged fans to take action if they have concerns about a loved one.

“We are always proud to have the fantastic support of the fans at games like today, but we hope today’s game will encourage those watching to support their loved ones just as much as they support the England team,” he said.

England v Belgium – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
England’s Joe Gomez wearing a strip changed at the start of the second half without a name on it (Mike Egerton/PA)

“By working with Alzheimer’s Society to take the names off the squad’s shirts again, we want to continue the conversation around dementia and its symptoms, inspire fans to visit Alzheimer’s Society’s symptoms checklist and take the first steps towards a diagnosis if they are concerned about someone they love.”

The partnership between The Football Association and Alzheimer’s Society’s Support the Supporters campaign has raised more than £750,000 since 2022.

To bid on a nameless shirt, go to

uk.givergy.com/EnglandVBelgium

, and visit

alzheimers.org.uk/sports

to access Alzheimer’s Society’s symptoms checklist.