Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz march into last eight in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz march into last eight in Miami

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, lunges for a ball from Christopher O’Connell (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, lunges for a ball from Christopher O’Connell (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Second seed Jannik Sinner moved into the last eight of the Miami Open as he produced a strong showing to see off Christopher O’Connell.

The Italian came through 6-4 6-3 in windy conditions after weathering early problems. Behind 3-1 and 0-30 in the first set, he regained his composure to take five of the next six games.

Showing greater composure than his Australian opponent, Sinner broke at the first time asking in the second set and closed out the win in one hour 51 minutes.

Miami Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz hits a volley to Lorenzo Musett (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Sinner, runner-up here in 2021 and 2023 – will meet Tomas Machac. The Czech, 23, is looking for a second successive Italian scalp after beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 to earn his first appearance in a Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Another Italian bowed out as 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti was brushed aside 6-3 6-3 by top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who won 18 points from his 22 visits to the net.

“I tried to play my game, play aggressive with my shots, go to the net, drop shots, my style,” said the Spaniard. “I think I did pretty well, and I’m really happy with my performance.

“I’m feeling great on the court. I’m moving great, not injured or thinking about the ankle [injury] anymore. I think this is the best feeling since last summer.”

Next up for Alcaraz is 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who came from a set down to edge past eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 7-6(3).

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev came through in straight sets against Dominik Koepfer. After needing a tie-break to take a back-and-forth first set 7-6(5), the Medvedev ran up a 6-0 scoreline in a one-sided follow-up.

He goes on to play Nicholas Jarry, after the Chilean’s 7-6(3) 6-3 success over Casper Rudd.

Unseeded Fabian Marozsan continued his run as he upset ninth seed Alex de Minaur 6-4 0-6 6-1.