Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering Pc by planning armed robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering Pc by planning armed robbery

By Press Association
Pc Sharon Beshenivsky was shot as she arrived at the raid in Morley Street, Bradford, in November 2005 (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Pc Sharon Beshenivsky was shot as she arrived at the raid in Morley Street, Bradford, in November 2005 (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A jury has retired to consider verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering a police officer by planning the armed robbery in which she was killed.

Piran Ditta Khan is alleged to be the mastermind behind a raid at family-run Universal Express travel agents in November 2005.

Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, was shot on her youngest daughter’s fourth birthday as she arrived at the robbery on Morley Street, Bradford. She died from her injuries.

Her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn was seriously injured after being shot by the gunman – one of three armed men who had just carried out the robbery and fled the scene with around £5,400 in cash.

An artist's impression of Piran Ditta Khan appearing at Leeds Crown Court
Piran Ditta Khan, right, was appearing at Leeds Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Prosecutors claim Khan, 75, was the group’s ringleader and played a “pivotal” role in planning the raid and giving instructions to the others.

They say this makes him guilty of Pc Beshenivsky’s murder “as surely as if he had pulled the trigger himself”.

Jurors have heard Khan was in a lookout car eating sandwiches with another of the robbers, Hassan Razzaq, while the raid was being carried out.

Prosecutors say he was the only one of the group who was familiar with Universal Express and had been using the business for years to transfer money to family in Pakistan.

Khan denies knowing that a robbery was going to be committed, or that weapons were going to be taken to Universal Express that day.

He has claimed the motive for the robbery was that the business’s owner, Mohammad Yousaf, owed him £12,000, and that debt collector Razzaq offered to get his money back when the pair met through a business associate.

Leeds Crown Court
Jurors at Leeds Crown Court have heard Khan was in a lookout car eating sandwiches while the raid was being carried out (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Khan told Leeds Crown Court he thought the men Razzaq sent would simply “intimidate” the staff or, at most, “slap” them.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, told jurors the defendant would be guilty of murder if they were sure he “intentionally encouraged the primary robbers to take part (…) and intended serious harm should be caused, if necessary, to carry out the robbery and escape with the proceeds”.

He sent the jury out to consider its verdicts at just before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The court has heard Khan is the last of the seven men involved in the robbery to face trial.

He flew to Pakistan two months after Pc Beshenivsky’s death and remained there before being arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2020 and extradited to the UK last year, jurors were told.

The other members of the group have been convicted of offences including murder, manslaughter, robbery and firearms offences.

Khan denies murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He has pleaded guilty to robbery, telling his trial this was because the armed men had gone for his money and “it was my mistake to tell them”.