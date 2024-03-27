More animals depicted in new public statues than named women in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More animals depicted in new public statues than named women in 2023

By Press Association
Ozzy The Bull was a centrepiece of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and is now a permanent artwork at Birmingham’s New Street Station (PA)
Ozzy The Bull was a centrepiece of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and is now a permanent artwork at Birmingham’s New Street Station (PA)

More animals were depicted in public statues than named women in 2023, new research has revealed.

A total of 13 animals and 14 named men were immortalised as statues, but only 12 named women, according to data from art education charity Art UK.

The research also found that 2023 was the first year this century in which more living people than dead people were the subject of new public sculptures.

Among the animal statues unveiled last year were Ozzy The Bull at Birmingham New Street Station, a Palaeotherium (prehistoric herbivore) among the Crystal Palace Dinosaurs in London and War Horse in Bristol.

A Palaeotherium dinosaur sculpture was unveiled in Crystal Palace in London in 2023
The new Palaeotherium sculpture by Robert Nicholls, installed at Crystal Palace in south London (Jade King/Art UK/PA)

The named women depicted in statues last year include renowned crime author Agatha Christie, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmons and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2021, Art UK found London had double the number of public statues of animals than of named women, a figure that the charity says has barely changed since.

A statue of author Agatha Christie was unveiled in 2023 in the Oxfordshire town where she lived
Statue of author Agatha Christie in Oxfordshire by Ben Twiston-Davies (Jane Roblin/Art UK/PA)

Despite recent campaigns to diversify the figures represented in public statues, those commemorated are “still overwhelmingly white men”, Art UK said.

The charity also revealed that of the 87 named artists behind the 94 sculptures unveiled last year, 92% were white and 69% were male.

Art UK deputy chief executive Katey Goodwin said the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 during which statues around the world were defaced and removed, meant that people were much more aware of who was being commemorated in their local area.

Ms Goodwin said: “In most cases, people walk past without reading the information.

“I think that’s what a lot of people started doing in the last few years – actually stopping to take notice of what’s around them.”

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger portrayed in the "Glimmer Twins" statues in Kent
The Glimmer Twins statues of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger in Kent by Amy Goodman (Andy Smith/Art UK/PA)

On the importance of diversifying the figures seen in public artwork, Ms Goodwin said: “We’re constantly walking past lots of statues of men, what does that tell us about who we celebrate in this country?

“It’s about making sure we’re not just telling one story or one side of the story.”

The charity noted that, with so many public artworks depicting white men installed across the UK over hundreds of years it is “unlikely” that the balance of different ethnicities and genders “will ever be redressed”.

A spokesperson for Arts Council England said: “It is only right that England’s diversity should be fully reflected in the individuals and organisations we support and the culture they produce.”