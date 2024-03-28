Radio 5 Live hailed as ‘friendliest station’ on 30th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radio 5 Live hailed as ‘friendliest station’ on 30th birthday

By Press Association
Production team members of BBC Radio 5 Live following its launch in 1994 (BBC)
Production team members of BBC Radio 5 Live following its launch in 1994 (BBC)

The 30th birthday of BBC Radio 5 Live has seen it hailed as the “friendliest radio station on and off air” and unique.

On Thursday, the radio channel has been celebrating the anniversary of the launch in 1994 by hosting a day of special programming.

Birthday messages have come in from famous faces including independent US senator Bernie Sanders, BBC documentarian Louis Theroux, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore and TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

Current presenters Naga Munchetty and Chris Warburton and weather correspondent Simon King praised the station on X, formerly Twitter.

King wrote: “The friendliest radio station on and off air! Honoured to have been here most mornings for the last 13 years to tell you about storms/floods/snow/heat/hurricanes or anything else vaguely science related.”

Munchetty wrote: “It’s a privilege to be part of this fabulous gang. As one of the relative ‘newbies’, I’m always in awe of my brilliant colleagues in front and behind the microphones. Roll on the next 30 years.”

Warburton wrote: “Many happy returns to @bbc5live. It has been an honour & a privilege.

“My dream job with amazing colleagues and the best listeners. I met my wife (assistant editor Hannah) here, I moved across the country for it. 5live is in my bones and I’m so proud to have been just a small part of its incredible history.”

The station also shared a video of Radio 5’s line-up reacting to the first broadcast, which took place at 5am on March 28 1994 as former BBC Radio 5 Live presenters Jane Garvey was the first voice heard on air.

The launch also saw an appearance of a young Adrian Chiles, who fellow Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake jokingly called an instance of “child labour” by the BBC.

“Then was a different time, wasn’t it? Very Dickensian,” Arthanayake added.

Munchetty, also known as a BBC Breakfast presenter, said that the “lovely voice” of Garvey did not appear to have changed.

The station shared an video on social media of former England footballer David Beckham hearing Radio 5 Live commentary about his World Cup goal against Greece in 2001.

Beckham is seen smiling while Alan Green talks in real time about the moment in the archive clip.

The radio channel, which covers breaking news and live sport, will also see Eleanor Oldroyd joined by special guests from 7.30pm to 10pm to relive some of the big sporting moments of the past three decades.