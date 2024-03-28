Inmates and staff taken to hospital after food poisoning at prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inmates and staff taken to hospital after food poisoning at prison

By Press Association
Emergency personnel outside HMP Lewes (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Three prisoners and three civilian staff have been taken to hospital after getting food poisoning at Lewes prison.

All six became unwell at the category B jail near Brighton, in East Sussex, on Thursday.

No other people are currently expected to require hospital treatment, a Ministry of Justice source said.

Emergency services outside HMP Lewes
The prisoners and staff are all thought to have eaten the same meal and no-one is considered to be in a life-threatening condition or seriously ill, according to officials.

HMP Lewes is not in lockdown and it is understood the incident is not at this time believed to be related to drugs.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the emergency services to deal with a suspected food-poisoning incident at HMP Lewes.”

Nearby Eastbourne District General Hospital was temporarily “stood up to potentially receive casualties”, but has since been stood down, a spokesperson said.

In a short statement, Sussex Police confirmed it was assisting the ambulance service “following the report of a medical incident” at the prison at around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed it had been called to assist and was “currently working with other agencies and specialist teams”.

Emergency personnel outside HMP Lewes
Around six people are thought to be unwell but the total number of people affected is yet to be confirmed (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Lewes, said she was “concerned” by the incident at HMP Lewes.

“Concerned to hear about the incident at Lewes prison,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Emergency services are on scene and it is important to let them deal with the situation in looking after those affected.”

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Earlier today, Eastbourne District General Hospital was stood up to potentially receive casualties following an incident at HMP Lewes.

“We have now been stood down. Care at the hospital has not been affected, and continues to operate as usual.”