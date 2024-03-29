Teenager charged with attempted murder after London train stabbing

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable condition”.