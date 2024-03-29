Coronavirus victims remembered at Covid Memorial Wall ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronavirus victims remembered at Covid Memorial Wall ceremony

By Press Association
People at the Covid Memorial Wall on Good Friday (Lucy North/PA)
People at the Covid Memorial Wall on Good Friday (Lucy North/PA)

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember coronavirus victims on the third anniversary of the creation of the Covid Memorial Wall.

The group walked along the wall on the south bank of the Thames between Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge, stopping at each panel to lay flowers, read a poem and observe a minute’s silence in honour of those represented by the hearts and photos.

Some members of the group became emotional and hugged each other during the event.

Others carried pictures of loved ones who they have lost or wore T-shirts with their images on.

People hang pictures of lost loved ones at the Covid Memorial Wall
People hang pictures of lost loved ones at the Covid Memorial Wall (Lucy North/PA)

The mural, which is opposite the Houses of Parliament, is made up of more than 220,000 hand-drawn hearts which were individually painted by bereaved family members in 2021.

As flowers were laid by the first panel, Fran Hall, one of the Covid Memorial Wall volunteers, said: “We all know how much this means to everyone and today is a very special day because it is three years ago that the very first heart was painted on this wall.”

She added that they were there to remember those who had died from Covid.

After the walk, 200 flowers were thrown into the River Thames at 3pm in memory of those who died from Covid.

Lorelei King, another Covid Memorial Wall volunteer, lost her husband Vincent Marzello, 72, after he contracted Covid early in the pandemic.

The 70-year-old said: “It’s very important that the wall remains where it is because of what it means to so many people.

People take part in the memorial service
People take part in the memorial service (Lucy North/PA)

“Today we have quotes along the wall, they just say what the wall means to people.

“I was talking to a woman who has no grave for her husband and so she comes here.”

Lynn Jones travelled from Stoke-on-Trent to volunteer at the wall after her husband Gareth died in March 2021.

The 71-year-old said she felt a connection with the other bereaved families when she saw her husband’s name on the wall.

She said: “I’m not on my own, all of these other people feel the same.

“There’s nowhere else to go if you’ve had somebody die in these horrific circumstances, there’s nowhere else you meet other people, that’s the draw of the wall.”