Young boy dies after being found in River Thames

A boy has died in hospital after being found in the River Thames.

A police appeal was launched to find Daniel Alaby, five, on Friday. He had gone missing from his home in Thamesmead, south-east London.

At 6.23pm officers looking for Daniel found a child in the river, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police administered CPR before the paramedics arrived.

The child, who is believed to be Daniel, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the force added.

Daniel’s family have been made aware and are being supported by police.

There is no evidence to suggest that any other person was involved, the Met said.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel on Friday is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref 4592/29MAR24.