What the papers say – March 30

A wide range of topics jostle for attention on the front pages with each of Saturday’s newspapers choosing to lead with a different story.

Several front pages feature the resignation of Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he was charged with historical sex offences, but only The Independent chooses to lead on the story.

INDEPENDENT: Turmoil as unionist leader resigns over sex offence charges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l61HQp8yXe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

The Guardian focuses on how schools in England are coping with the Israel-Gaza conflict with a warning they risk “fuelling further anger” by shutting down debate.

THE GUARDIAN: Schools risk ‘fuelling hate’ by avoiding talk of Gaza war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qqk0Xob7wL — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

Plans for a league table showing the nationalities of migrants with the highest rates of crime occupy the front page of The Daily Telegraph, which says ministers are considering the proposal for annual figures.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Plan for league table of migrant crime'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/i4r8UcZ1Fk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 29, 2024

Health issues are the choice of The Times, which says Health Secretary Victoria Atkins is taking a “carrot and stick” approach to NHS waits by offering private care for those on the longest waiting lists.

THE TIMES: NHS patients facing long waits will get private care #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MJPL9Lyk0p — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

The Daily Mail concentrates on the results of a “damning poll” which says Labour is more trusted than the Conservatives on national security and defence.

MAIL: Labour more trusted on defence than the Tories! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7tmKlESFLc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

An electoral warning from Sir Iain Duncan Smith not to vote for Reform UK features on the front of the Daily Express as the former Tory leader says it would help Labour build a majority that will build a closer relationship with the EU.

EXPRESS: Tory MPs warn voting for reform UK will kill Brexit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IMnJNw97Du — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

The FT Weekend concentrates on Thames Water, saying shareholders have vetoed a cash injection with further rises in bills on the horizon.

FT WEEKEND: Thames Water bills set for hefty rise #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vcm1b44boj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

Buses are the subject on the front of the i weekend, which says councils in England have cut more than 90% of bus services since 2010.

I WEEKEND: Marooned by cuts to buses: 16 miles of routes axed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QtuxVbFISj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 29, 2024

The Daily Mirror focuses on a man released after serving half of his nine-year prison sentence for using a fake ticket to claim a £2.5 million lottery jackpot.

A shortage of chocolate dominates the front of The Sun which says The Great British Bake Off is planning to scrap “Chocolate Week” amid rising prices.

On tomorrow's front page: Bake Off crisis as hugely popular show segment could be axed as desperate Brits face chocolate shortage and soaring priceshttps://t.co/opBJ01yx5u pic.twitter.com/kPLFYqLSYL — The Sun (@TheSun) March 29, 2024

And the Daily Star reports on the Army relaxing its bans on beards.