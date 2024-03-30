What the papers say – March 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 30

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 30 (PA)
What the papers say – March 30 (PA)

A wide range of topics jostle for attention on the front pages with each of Saturday’s newspapers choosing to lead with a different story.

Several front pages feature the resignation of Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he was charged with historical sex offences, but only The Independent chooses to lead on the story.

The Guardian focuses on how schools in England are coping with the Israel-Gaza conflict with a warning they risk “fuelling further anger” by shutting down debate.

Plans for a league table showing the nationalities of migrants with the highest rates of crime occupy the front page of The Daily Telegraph, which says ministers are considering the proposal for annual figures.

Health issues are the choice of The Times, which says Health Secretary Victoria Atkins is taking a “carrot and stick” approach to NHS waits by offering private care for those on the longest waiting lists.

The Daily Mail concentrates on the results of a “damning poll” which says Labour is more trusted than the Conservatives on national security and defence.

An electoral warning from Sir Iain Duncan Smith not to vote for Reform UK features on the front of the Daily Express as the former Tory leader says it would help Labour build a majority that will build a closer relationship with the EU.

The FT Weekend concentrates on Thames Water, saying shareholders have vetoed a cash injection with further rises in bills on the horizon.

Buses are the subject on the front of the i weekend, which says councils in England have cut more than 90% of bus services since 2010.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a man released after serving half of his nine-year prison sentence for using a fake ticket to claim a £2.5 million lottery jackpot.

A shortage of chocolate dominates the front of The Sun which says The Great British Bake Off is planning to scrap “Chocolate Week” amid rising prices.

And the Daily Star reports on the Army relaxing its bans on beards.