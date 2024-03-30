Teachers steering clear of Israel-Gaza debate, says Government adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers steering clear of Israel-Gaza debate, says Government adviser

By Press Association
Dame Sara Khan (PA)
Dame Sara Khan (PA)

Schools in England are running the risk of “fuelling anger, hate and polarisation” by avoiding debate about the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to the Government’s independent adviser on social cohesion.

Dame Sara Khan said teachers were steering clear of controversial issues because of fears of intimidation and harassment and feel ill-equipped to address the issues.

She told The Guardian: “There is no doubt that the conflict has had a direct impact on schools.

“There is a desire among some pupils to talk about what is happening in Israel-Palestine yet many teachers feel ill-equipped to talk about the conflict while also being conscious that they are expected to uphold their legal duty to remain impartial.”

Delegates at the National Education Union annual conference in Bournemouth next week will debate whether the union should publish and circulate educational resources to “increase understanding of Palestine and Israel”.

“In the absence of resources to facilitate such discussions in an educational setting – which are needed especially when a great deal of propaganda and disinformation exists online – some schools are closing down any legitimate dialogue which can have a potential effect of further fuelling anger, hate and polarisation,” said Dame Sara.

The comments come days after the publication of Dame Sara’s review into threats to social cohesion, which said there was not enough guidance on teaching controversial issues.

A Government spokesperson told The Guardian: “Teaching children a range of viewpoints is vital, but we have been clear this must be done in line with our impartiality guidance.

“We know navigating these issues can be challenging, which is why we provide teachers with extensive advice and resources through our Educate Against Hate website.

“This includes practical advice on promoting cohesion and challenging radical views, as well as providing quality-assured materials for use in the classroom.”