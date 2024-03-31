Members of public say Charles ‘looked good’ at Easter Sunday service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Members of public say Charles ‘looked good’ at Easter Sunday service

By Press Association
Charles attended the service at Windsor Castle on Sunday (Hollie Adams/PA)
Members of the public who attended an Easter Sunday church service with the King have said he looked well and in “good spirits”.

Charles attended the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with the Queen in what was his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

He shook hands and spoke with those who had gathered at the castle in a surprise walkabout following the service, and told them: “You’re very brave to stand out here in the cold.”

Alethea Kilgore, an opera singer from the US who attended the Easter Mattins Service, told the PA news agency: “I think it’s really significant (Charles’ attendance).

“It indicates that he’s doing good and that he’s definitely on the incline in relation to his health, so that’s really nice to see.

“I also would like to thank him for attending the service today because I know that must’ve been a lot, but he shows himself to be committed to this nation and to people all around the world.”

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
Charles spoke warmly with the public crowd gathered outside St George’s Chapel (Hollie Adams/PA)

Ms Kilgore said seeing the King on his walkabout after the service was “a really wonderful experience”.

She added: “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to see him that closely today, but I certainly did.”

Henry Wood, 20, a private wine merchant from Basingstoke, also attended the service inside St George’s Chapel with his family.

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
King Charles and Queen Camilla following the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel (Hollie Adams/PA)

He said: “It was a very nice Easter service, very enjoyable. It was nice to see the King in good spirits and the whole family in good spirits, as if nothing was wrong.

“Obviously it being his first appearance in quite some time, I think people wanted to see him for that reason.

“He looked good today and in high spirits, and from what I’ve heard he’s doing good so it’s refreshing to hear.”

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public following the service (Hollie Adams/PA)

Mr Wood said the service itself was “wholesome” and praised the “exceptional” choir.

Speaking about the rendition of the national anthem, he added: “It was a proud moment, I think. It was the first time I’ve got to sing it in the room with the King.”

Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, Wales, held up a Welsh flag when the King arrived and was the first to speak to him when he re-emerged for his walkabout.

She said: “Did you see the smile (Charles) gave me? He pointed at my flag.”

Ms Daley added: “He had a lovely smile. He looked well. I think he was happy that we’ve all come.”