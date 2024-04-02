Man arrested for murder of Irish woman in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested for murder of Irish woman in New York

By Press Association
A man has been arrested by police in New York following the murder of Irish woman Sarah McNally (John Walton/PA)
A man has been arrested by police in New York following the murder of Irish woman Sarah McNally (John Walton/PA)

A man has been arrested by police in New York following the murder of an Irish woman.

The victim, named by New York police as Sarah McNally, 41, originally from Co Longford, is understood to have lived in the US for several years.

She died after being stabbed at a bar in New York City on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the Ceili House Bar, in Maspeth in the Queens area, where Ms McNally is understood to have worked.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, with an address at 76th Street in Queens, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI) said Mr Pieciak was arrested on Monday, April 1, just after 12.30pm.

No details of when Mr Pieciak will appear in court have been released.

In an earlier statement, the police department said: “On Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 18.34 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old-female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck.

“(Emergency services) responded and transported both aided individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

“The 41-year-old-female was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The investigation remains ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.”