Robinson: Days since Donaldson’s resignation ‘incredibly difficult and shocking’

The six days since Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s resignation as DUP leader have been “incredibly difficult and shocking”, not just for the party but also the community across Northern Ireland, Gavin Robinson has said.

Sir Jeffrey quit last Friday after being charged with several historical sexual offences.

Mr Robinson, who was deputy leader and has been named interim leader, told media in Belfast on Thursday there had been “unanimous support” from the DUP’s party officers for his appointment.

“The last six days have been incredibly difficult and shocking, not just for us within the Democratic Unionist Party but for the community right throughout Northern Ireland,” Mr Robinson said.

“Over the last number of days I have spent time engaging with colleagues.

“I have been encouraged not only by their support but their determination and recognition that what has gone before us is not reflective of us, it is not attributed to us.

“Nor should it deflect from the important task that we have ahead of us as representatives for unionism.”

Mr Robinson went on: “In our meeting last week it was unanimous within our party officers that I would step up and lead on an interim basis at this time.

“I am prepared to do so because of the honour we have amongst our colleagues and the commitment we have for the days ahead.

“That is my task and recognising the importance of restoring devolution, recognising the importance of our ability to serve the people that we are proud to represent, is what we are focused on.”

Sir Jeffrey’s exit from the political frontline sent shockwaves through Stormont, less than two months after devolution was restored following a two-year stalemate over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Lagan Valley MP was pivotal to the deal that resurrected powersharing, and his sudden departure, and the manner of it, has created the first major challenge for the recently formed four-party coalition.

Mr Robinson also insisted his party remained firmly committed to working within the restored political institutions at Stormont.

“Let me assure you all at home today that our focus is undiminished on making sure that our focus is undiminished on making sure that our place within this United Kingdom is as strong as it can be, recognising the importance associated with the restoration of devolution, the importance of delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“That is our focus, that shall not change and though this week has been difficult we are firmly committed to the task ahead.”