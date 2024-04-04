Campaigners call for England’s path network to be made more inclusive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners call for England’s path network to be made more inclusive

By Press Association
Physical barriers are preventing many people from using England’s paths, research has found (The Ramblers/PA)
Physical barriers are preventing many people from using England's paths, research has found (The Ramblers/PA)

Campaigners are calling for England’s path network to be made more inclusive after research found that steps, stiles and gates can be an obstacle for many people.

The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, is urging the Government to remove all unnecessary physical barriers from paths within the next five years to ensure nature is accessible for all.

The charity said wheelchair users, people with physical disabilities, those with poor mobility, the elderly, people with pushchairs and even dog walkers with less athletic pets can struggle on poorly designed paths.

Other barriers include blocked or badly maintained paths as well as a lack of public toilet facilities and seating, the campaigners added.

The Ramblers are campaigning for more inclusive paths
The Ramblers said poorly maintained paths are also acting as barriers (The Ramblers)

It comes after a survey of more than 4,800 UK adults found that a quarter of people (25%) said physical barriers stop them from using the paths network.

But this rose to 56% of those surveyed with physical and sensory disabilities, according to the poll carried out by YouGov on behalf of the charity.

The survey also found that 87% of the respondents in this group agreed that the path network is a national asset while 92% said it should be protected for future generations.

However, more than half said they did not feel welcome when using public rights of way.

Elsewhere, the Ramblers cited research from Natural England that found more than 20% of England’s population are currently unable to make full use of public rights of way because of mobility issues – approximately 11 million people.

David Weir, six-time Paralympic gold medallist, who is backing the call for change, said: “Having the ability to access nature on my doorstep makes a big difference to my mental wellbeing, as well as providing some active recovery when I’m not training.

Paralympian David Weir is backing the campaign. (The Ramblers)
Paralympian David Weir is backing the campaign. (The Ramblers)

“Through experiencing what accessibility is like in different countries across the world, I can say that the UK is one of the strongest.

“However, it’s clear that we still have a way to go, especially in aspects such as making our path network more accessible and useable for those with disabilities.

“If more people are able to get outside and get active in nature, the knock-on effect for our physical and mental health will be huge.”

The research comes as the Ramblers launched their Outdoors Unlocked campaign, which is calling on the next government to break down the barriers currently standing in the way, ahead of the general election expected this year.

As part of the campaigner, the charity is calling for new legislation that will help deliver on the current UK government’s pledge to make sure everyone can access green space within a 15-minute walk.

Jack Cornish, head of paths at the Ramblers, said: “We are committed to improving access to the outdoors for everyone in society, and to making our path network inclusive, safe, and useable; ensuring that everybody in England, no matter who they are or what their circumstances, can get outdoors and connect with nature as part of their daily lives.

“But we can’t do this alone. The UK government needs to support this vital and cherished part of our infrastructure by strengthening equalities legislation to reduce obstructions for disabled people and supporting local authorities to invest more time and money to make our paths more accessible.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are creating more opportunities for people to access nature and spend time outdoors in our countryside – it’s why we have set out our ambition for every household to be within 15 minutes of a green space or water.

“This is especially important for disabled people and we have taken steps to reduce barriers preventing people from accessing green and blue spaces, including through our £16 million ‘Access for All’ programme.

“More than £3.5 million has already been spent on resurfacing paths, replacing stiles with accessible gates and the provision of new all-terrain trampers.”