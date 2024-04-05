Giant silhouettes of D-Day fallen head to Normandy for 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Giant silhouettes of D-Day fallen head to Normandy for 80th anniversary

By Press Association
The giant silhouettes will be installed at the British Normandy Memorial which overlooks Gold Beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The giant silhouettes will be installed at the British Normandy Memorial which overlooks Gold Beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A convoy of lorries carrying 1,475 giant silhouettes representing the servicemen who died on D-Day is setting off to France where they will be installed to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

The figures, designed by Dan Barton of the Standing with Giants charity, are being transported from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, via Fort Nelson in Portsmouth – where the silhouettes have previously been displayed – before they travel by ferry to France.

They will then be installed at the British Normandy Memorial which overlooks Gold Beach which was one of the key landing points.

As well as the silhouettes representing the personnel from all three services, two bespoke figures have been created to represent nurses Sisters Evershed and Field, who died while saving 75 men from a sinking hospital ship.

D-Day 80th anniversary
The 18 stillages containing the 1,475 giant silhouettes from the Standing with Giants installation (Standing with Giants/PA)

Also, figures representing 50 French resistance fighters are to be placed around the French Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer.

Project co-ordinator Janette Barton told the PA news agency: “Since we started the project, the public response has been incredible.

“It resonates with the public, everybody has a story and something to relate to with the soldiers.

“We really want the younger generation to know why they have the freedoms they have today – it’s all about passing on that baton of remembrance.”

Four lorries with flatbed trailers accompanied by more than 200 Harley-Davidson remembrance riders are taking part in the convoy.

The lorries will contain 18 stillages created and designed by Standing with Giants to carry the silhouettes.

These have been decorated with 35,782 knitted poppies made and donated by members of the Women’s Institute.

They also feature recreations of letters written by fallen servicemen of the Normandy campaign.

D-Day 80th anniversary
The giant silhouettes will be transported to the British Normandy Memorial in France (Standing with Giants/PA)

On arrival, a team of 30 volunteers will spend two weeks installing the silhouettes which will be open to the public throughout the summer and during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

To support the project, the public can sponsor a plaque in honour of a loved one for £150 which will be placed in front of a giant and remain at the memorial site for at least five years.

For more information visit: www.standingwithgiants.co.uk