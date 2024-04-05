What the papers say – April 6

Israel’s admission over the drone attack that led to the death of seven aid workers features among a range of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Saturday.

The Independent reports that Israel has now admitted its “grave mistake” in the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, with two members of the IDF sacked as a result.

The Daily Telegraph says the Royal Mail’s decision to cut second-class deliveries “risks patient’s safety”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Mail cuts pose risk to patient safety, say NHS chiefs'

The Times leads with the pressure on junior doctors to end their strikes after NHS consultants backed a pay deal.

The Times: Pressure on junior doctors to end strikes

The Daily Mail says civil servants will strike after being ordered to return to the office for two days a week.

Daily Mail: Now civil servants to strike over WFH!

The Sun runs a story about the separation of actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who announced they are getting a divorce.

On tomorrow's front page: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 14 years of marriage and vow to 'work through this change'

The Daily Mirror shares a message of support to the Princess of Wales in her cancer battle from an ex-prisoner whom Kate inspired.

Saturday's Front Page 📰 You inspired me to turn around me life… this will not beat you

The Daily Express quotes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who declared that the economy will “really take off.”

According to the FT Weekend, Thames Water’s parent company has sent a notice to bondholders stating that it has defaulted on its debt.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 6 April

And the Daily Star warns Britain to “brace yourself” for Storm Kathleen which will bring 70mph winds and heavy rain.