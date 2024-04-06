Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband files for divorce

Los Angeles tech mogul Christian Dumontet has filed for divorce from Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

The entrepreneur cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

It comes weeks after Mr Dumontet was arrested after an alleged “domestic dispute” claiming to involve Quinn and their child, the Los Angeles Police Department told the PA news agency.

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn in September 2021 (Rich Gold/Alamy)

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, which missed but hit the victim’s child, causing injury.

“The child was treated at the scene by paramedics,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

According to US outlets, Mr Dumontet was arrested again on March 20 for “violation of a court order” and denied all allegations against him.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021, despite their lavish wedding ceremony appearing in season three of Selling Sunset, which was filmed in 2019.

Quinn shot to fame after starring in five seasons of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, which captures the lives of glamourous brokers at a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born broker quickly gained notoriety for her straight-talking persona, eye for a deal, and penchant for drama.

The 35-year-old was arguably the breakout star of the show, which was a ratings hit for Netflix during the pandemic.

Representatives for both Mr Dumontet and Quinn have been contacted for comment.