Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband files for divorce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband files for divorce

By Press Association
Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy)
Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy)

Los Angeles tech mogul Christian Dumontet has filed for divorce from Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

The entrepreneur cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

It comes weeks after Mr Dumontet was arrested after an alleged “domestic dispute” claiming to involve Quinn and their child, the Los Angeles Police Department told the PA news agency.

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn
Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn in September 2021 (Rich Gold/Alamy)

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, which missed but hit the victim’s child, causing injury.

“The child was treated at the scene by paramedics,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

According to US outlets, Mr Dumontet was arrested again on March 20 for “violation of a court order” and denied all allegations against him.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021, despite their lavish wedding ceremony appearing in season three of Selling Sunset, which was filmed in 2019.

Quinn shot to fame after starring in five seasons of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, which captures the lives of glamourous brokers at a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born broker quickly gained notoriety for her straight-talking persona, eye for a deal, and penchant for drama.

The 35-year-old was arguably the breakout star of the show, which was a ratings hit for Netflix during the pandemic.

Representatives for both Mr Dumontet and Quinn have been contacted for comment.