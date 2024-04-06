One player scoops Saturday’s £7.5m Lotto top prize

A player has scooped Saturday’s £7.5 million top lottery prize.

It means that Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

Saturday’s top prize ticket-holder matched all six main numbers to win £7,530,298 and one player matched five numbers and the bonus ball to collect £1 million.

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Wow, wonderful news for Lotto players as one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.5million Lotto jackpot.

“This is the first jackpot win of the month and follows on from a millionaire-making March which saw 15 ticket-holders become millionaires or multi-millionaires on Lotto.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s exciting jackpot prize.”

The winning Lotto numbers were: 10, 12, 14, 17, 20, 29 and the bonus number was 33.

Set of balls 1 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

There were 262 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

There was one ticket holder who won £350,00 by matching all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and 38 matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 11, 14, 30, 33 and the Thunderball number was 07.

There were three players who matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, and three ticket holders won £5,000 for matching five numbers.