News UK

Search for suspect ongoing after woman pushing pram stabbed to death in street

By Press Association
Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
A shopkeeper who tried to help a young woman who was stabbed to death in the street as she pushed her baby in a pram has described how there was nothing that could be done to save her life.

Geo Khan recalled his shock at what he witnessed on Saturday afternoon in Bradford as police continued to search for Habibur Masum, 25, in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Mr Khan said he was sitting in his store on Saturday afternoon when he was alerted by screams on the other side of Westgate, in central Bradford.

He said he rushed over to the woman, who was with a friend outside a convenience store on Wigan Street, and was joined by a doctor as others called the ambulance.

Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police.
“I was sitting in my shop and heard screaming,” Mr Khan said on Monday.

“I came out and I tried to check the pulse. There was no pulse.”

He said: “Blood was all over on the floor and there were stab wounds in her neck.”

Mr Khan said he was joined by the passing doctor who took over trying to help the woman, but agreed there was no pulse.

“Him and me and another guy tried to rescue her, but she was already gone,” Mr Khan said.

“I don’t think she was there any more.”

He said: “Whatever happened, it’s a very sad thing.”

Mr Khan said the woman who died came into his shop the day before the incident, and he believes she only came to the area a few weeks ago.

He said the baby is about four or five months old. Mr Khan said he believes the woman is from Bangladesh.

He said: “She was a very, very innocent person – the smile on her face.”

West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for members of the public to report any sightings of Masum, who is from the Oldham area and is known to the woman.

The force said officers were called to the scene at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital.

She is yet to be formally identified, but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. The baby was not harmed.

A knife was recovered from the scene of the incident, the force said.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3.20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

There was no sign of any police activity in the area on Monday morning but one bunch of flowers had been laid close to where the attack happened.

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999. Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.