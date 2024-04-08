Leo Varadkar officially resigns as Ireland’s premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leo Varadkar officially resigns as Ireland’s premier

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar arrives at Aras an Uachtarain (Niall Carson/PA)
Leo Varadkar arrives at Aras an Uachtarain (Niall Carson/PA)

Leo Varadkar has officially resigned as Ireland’s premier.

Mr Varadkar arrived at the official residence of Irish president Michael D Higgins, Aras an Uachtarain, at 5.55pm on Monday.

Mr Higgins is understood to have greeted Mr Varadkar in the president’s study, where a letter of resignation was handed to the Secretary General of the Irish President.

After taking some refreshments with Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina, Mr Varadkar departed from the Aras at 6.40pm.

Leo Varadkar resignation
Leo Varadkar meeting President of Ireland Michael D Higgins (Maxwells/PA)

Mr Varadkar waved to the media before getting into a waiting car, and Mr Higgins waved goodbye as he departed.

Mr Varadkar will remain as Taoiseach in a caretaker capacity until a new premier is voted in by Irish parliamentarians.

The Irish public and political establishment was shocked when the 45-year-old leader announced three weeks ago that he was resigning as Fine Gael leader immediately, and would stand down as Taoiseach once his successor had been appointed.

New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is expected to be appointed as Ireland’s next taoiseach, and the youngest in its history, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old is expected to reshuffle the Fine Gael ministerial team after his appointment.

Mr Varadkar, who is still a Dublin West TD, has said he has not decided whether he will contest the next general election.

His official resignation came hours after he attended the North South Ministerial Council in Co Armagh in what was his last major political engagement.

Mr Varadkar said it was an honour to end his tenure as Taoiseach by attending the council.