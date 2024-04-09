Actors must want to ‘do it or die’ to be a success, says Celia Imrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actors must want to ‘do it or die’ to be a success, says Celia Imrie

By Press Association
Celia Imrie was made a CBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Celia Imrie has said actors must want to “do their profession or die” to be a success, after receiving a royal honour at Windsor Castle.

The actress also said she wanted to “keep people guessing” about her roles as she was made a CBE by the Princess Royal for services to drama.

Imrie, 71, is best known for her role as Una Alconbury in the Bridget Jones movies, and numerous TV appearances alongside comedian Victoria Wood.

She has performed extensively across film, TV and theatre since starting out in the 1970s.

Imrie told the PA news agency: “Dame Maggie Smith was asked what is the most important quality for an actor, and I agree with her it’s health, health and health.

“But I would also say to anybody [that] it’s a wonderful life – it’s a gypsy life actually.

“You can’t be hankering after security because there is none, but you’ve got to want to do it or die, otherwise there’s no point in even embarking.”

Imrie said she had taken a wide variety of roles – including the Star Wars franchise and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – as she did not want to be typecast and wanted to prove a lot to herself.

Asked whether she had a favourite role, she said: “Not really, because you enjoy what you’re doing next, or at the time.

Celia Imrie with the Princess Royal
Celia Imrie with the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“You can’t have favourites. I did say to Anne the great thing is to have a laugh, because you have to in life, but also keep people guessing so that they’re a bit surprised about what you’re doing next, and she agreed.

“She said, ‘Oh yes, you have gone off-piste a bit’, so I was thrilled that she knew that.”

Imrie said she was delighted to meet Anne as she was a huge admirer of the princess, and described her as “tireless” and “unstoppable, with so little fuss”.

Speaking about receiving the honour, she added: “[It was] completely overwhelming, and I found myself bursting into tears at the end of it, which is too silly, but I sort of wish my mother and father were here.”

Imrie said she had just finished filming the second season of Netflix political thriller The Diplomat and had written a book on women marrying American soldiers in the Second World War, due to be published in July.