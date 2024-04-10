Gene mutation that ‘reduces odds of Alzheimer’s disease by 70%’ discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gene mutation that ‘reduces odds of Alzheimer’s disease by 70%’ discovered

By Press Association
Newly found genetic variant defends against Alzheimer’s disease, scientists say (David Davies/PA)
A gene mutation that reduces the odds of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 70% has been discovered by scientists.

This “protective” variant occurs in a gene – FN1 – which makes a protein known as fibronectin.

The discovery was made in people who had another gene known as APOEe4, which significantly increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica, could lead to new types of therapies or drugs that could “mimic the gene’s protective effect” to prevent or treat the disease.

Fibronectin is usually present in the blood-brain barrier – a lining that controls the movement of substances in and out of the brain – in small amounts and plays a key role in wound healing and tissue repair.

However, it exists in larger quantities in people with Alzheimer’s and it is thought that having excess fibronectin prevents the brain from clearing another protein known as amyloid, which sticks together and later becomes plaque in the brain that damage cells.

The eventual death of these brain cells is what leads to Alzheimer’s.

Researchers have found the FN1 variant prevents the build-up of excess fibronectin at the blood-brain barrier, thus seemingly protecting against the disease.

Dr Richard Mayeux, the Gertrude H Sergievsky professor of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City, said: “These results gave us the idea that a therapy targeting fibronectin and mimicking the protective variant could provide a strong defence against the disease in people.”

The researchers said that while some new treatments for Alzheimer’s can target the amyloid deposits directly, simply removing the deposits does not improve symptoms or repair other damage.

Dr Mayeux said: “We may need to start clearing amyloid much earlier and we think that can be done through the bloodstream.

“That’s why we are excited about the discovery of this variant in fibronectin, which may be a good target for drug development.”

Combining data from 11,000 participants, the researchers calculated that FN1 mutation reduces the odds of developing Alzheimer’s in APOEe4 carriers by 71%.

It also stalls the disease by roughly four years in those who eventually develop Alzheimer’s, the team said.

The FN1 variant could also protect against Alzheimer’s disease in people with other forms of the APOE gene, the scientists added.

Dr Caghan Kizil, an associate professor of neurological sciences at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said: “There’s a significant difference in fibronectin levels in the blood-brain barrier between cognitively healthy individuals and those with Alzheimer’s disease, independent of their APOEe4 status.

“Anything that reduces excess fibronectin should provide some protection, and a drug that does this could be a significant step forward in the fight against this debilitating condition.”