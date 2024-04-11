Two boys aged 13 and 17 charged with teenage stabbing victim’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two boys aged 13 and 17 charged with teenage stabbing victim’s murder

By Press Association
Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9.15pm on Sunday (Handout/PA)
Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9.15pm on Sunday (Handout/PA)

Police have charged two teenage boys, aged 13 and 17, with the murder of a 15-year-old who was stabbed near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown was fatally injured in West Bromwich town centre on Sunday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said both suspects are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

They have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the murder.

The youths cannot be named because of their age.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ade George, of the region’s Homicide Unit, said: “We have now charged two boys over Isaac’s death.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with Isaac’s friends and family.”

In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”.

The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.