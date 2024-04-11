Man appears in court charged with murdering mother as she pushed pram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court charged with murdering mother as she pushed pram

By Press Association
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Habibur Masum (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Habibur Masum (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in a city centre.

Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on Saturday.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Habibur Masum
Habibur Masum has been charged with murder (Handout/PA)

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody following a six-minute long hearing.

Masum stood in the glass-fronted dock as he was addressed by District Judge Alex Boyd.

Clean-shaven, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and flanked by three security guards, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Mr Boyd told him: “You are charged with the offence of murder, which can only be deal with at the Crown court and that offence is sent to Bradford Crown Court for your first hearing which will take place tomorrow.

“Between now and that date you are remanded in custody.”

Masum was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – 170 miles away from where Ms Akter was stabbed.

He had been the subject of police appeals and a four-day manhunt.

Bradford city centre stabbing
A van arriving at Bradford Magistrates Court (Katie Dickinson/PA)

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences.

The men aged 23, 26, 28 and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday.

She later died from her injuries.

The baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.