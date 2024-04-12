Man accused of knifing pensioner ‘turned down for asylum in Germany’ – housemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of knifing pensioner ‘turned down for asylum in Germany’ – housemate

By Press Association
Ahmed Alid is on trial at Teesside Crown Court (Counter Terror Police/PA)
Ahmed Alid is on trial at Teesside Crown Court (Counter Terror Police/PA)

A Moroccan accused of knifing a pensioner to death in the street apparently in “revenge” for the Israel-Palestine conflict was turned down for asylum in Germany, his housemate told investigators.

Ahmed Alid, 45, attacked sleeping Christian convert Javed Nouri at their shared accommodation in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, days after the Hamas attacks last October, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

Mr Nouri, 31, managed to fight him off despite being stabbed six times, and Ahmed fled into the town centre where he fatally stabbed Terence Carney, 70, jurors have heard.

The prosecution has said he was to tell police he stabbed the two men “in revenge for what he believed to be the killing of children by Israel”.

Mr Nouri, via a farsi interpreter, told police he had moved into the Home Office-approved accommodation around three months before the attack.

He said he realised “this man was extreme in his religion” and was a strict Muslim.

Mr Nouri challenged him about why Alid came to the UK and not to a Muslim country if he did not like how people lived.

Mr Nouri told police: “He would tell me his family is in Germany and they did not give me asylum there – ‘that’s why I came here’.

“(He said) ‘I am waiting to get a decision for my asylum and to bring them over here’.

“I responded that I pray for you so you can bring your family here because it is difficult to be away from your family.”

Mr Nouri said Alid challenged the housemates over beer that had been left in the fridge, saying it should not be in the house.

He told police: “I realised he was an extreme Muslim, in his religion alcohol consumption is not good.”

Mr Nouri said he saw Alid had started to routinely carry a knife and was scaring the other housemates.

He went to the housing bosses and told them of his concerns about Alid, particularly given that Mr Nouri had “changed his religion”.

Mr Nouri said he also contacted the Home Office with his worries about Alid.

He told detectives: “I told them that we are not safe here… He could attack us at any moment.”

Mr Nouri said he told a friend from church about what was happening, and twice told police about what Alid was doing.

Housing bosses warned Alid he would lose his accommodation if his behaviour continued, Mr Nouri said. Mr Nouri said he saw Alid one night in the shared kitchen watching coverage of the Hamas attacks on his phone.

“He was looking at the Hamas and Israel war and the fact that Hamas was killing Israelis and they are cutting children’s heads off and killing wives and shooting them,” Mr Nouri said.

“He was sitting on the kitchen chair and checking the news on his mobile phone.

“He was laughing and every time they would kill somebody he would praise God.”

Mr Nouri spoke to a housemate and asked: “How could somebody be happy with seeing humans getting killed?”

He told police: “I was very upset from that night and I have seen something terrible and frightening in his eyes.”

Alid denies murdering Mr Carney, attempted murder and two counts of assaulting detectives after he was arrested.

The trial continues.