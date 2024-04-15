Study sheds light on how muscles try to fight effects of ageing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Study sheds light on how muscles try to fight effects of ageing

By Press Association
A study has looked at how muscles try to fight effects of ageing (John Walton/PA)

Researchers have shed new light on how muscles work to maintain function for as long as possible despite the effects of ageing.

The study may help explain why some muscle fibres age faster than others, and also identify the mechanisms the muscles employ to combat ageing.

The findings offer hope for future therapies and interventions to improve muscle health and quality of life as we age, researchers say.

Veronika Kedlian, first author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “Our unbiased, multifaceted approach to studying muscle ageing, combining different types of sequencing, imaging and investigation reveals previously unknown cellular mechanisms of ageing and highlights areas for further study.”

Professor Hongbo Zhang, senior author of the study from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China, said: “In China, the UK and other countries, we have ageing populations, but our understanding of the ageing process itself is limited.

“We now have a detailed view into how muscles strive to maintain function for as long as possible, despite the effects of ageing.”

Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators at Sun Yat-sen University analysed muscle samples from 17 people aged 20 to 75.

By comparing the results they were able to compile a comprehensive atlas of ageing muscles in humans.

Published in Nature Ageing, the study uncovers new groups of cells that may explain why some muscle fibres age faster than others.

As people age, their muscles progressively weaken, and this can affect the ability to perform everyday activities like standing up and walking.

For some people, muscle loss worsens, leading to falls, immobility, a loss of autonomy and a condition called sarcopenia.

In the new study, scientists discovered that genes controlling ribosomes, tiny structures responsible for producing proteins, were less active in muscle stem cells from aged samples.

This impairs the cells’ ability to repair and regenerate muscle fibres as we age.

Further, they identified a process in which immune cells are attracted to the muscle and exacerbate age-related muscle deterioration.

The study also found age-related loss of a specific fast-twitch muscle fibre, key for explosive muscle performance.

However, researchers also discovered for the first time several compensatory mechanisms from the muscles appearing to make up for the loss.

Dr Sarah Teichmann, senior author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and co-founder of the Human Cell Atlas, said: “With these new insights into healthy skeletal muscle ageing, researchers all over the world can now explore ways to combat inflammation, boost muscle regeneration, preserve nerve connectivity, and more.

“Discoveries from research like this have huge potential for developing therapeutic strategies that promote healthier ageing for future generations.”

This study was part of the international Human Cell Atlas initiative to map every cell type in the human body, to transform understanding of health and disease.