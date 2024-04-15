Man accused of knifing pensioner called Christian convert housemates ‘devils’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of knifing pensioner called Christian convert housemates ‘devils’

By Press Association
Ahmed Alid is on trial for murder and attempted murder (Counter Terrorism Policing/PA)

A Moroccan asylum seeker accused of murdering a pensioner in the street had previously cursed two housemates who had become Christians and called them “devils”, a court heard.

Muslim Ahmed Alid is charged with stabbing Terence Carney, 70, who was out walking in Hartlepool town centre, eight days after Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

The prosecution at Teesside Crown Court claims that Alid was motivated to get “revenge” for the Palestinian victims of Israel.

Handout photo issued by Counter Terror Police of Wharton Terrace in Hartlepool where Ahmed Alid attacked Mr Nouri (Counter Terror Police/PA)

The 45-year-old first attacked his Iranian housemate Javed Nouri, a Christian convert, and stabbed him six times as he slept in his room at the Home Office-approved property in Wharton Terrace.

Mr Nouri, who the jury has heard is bigger than Alid, managed to fight him off and Alid fled into the street where his path crossed with Mr Carney, a stranger, whom he fatally stabbed.

The jury has heard how Mr Nouri and Alid had previously fallen out about religion, and how Mr Nouri had converted to Christianity.

Their housemate Mohammed Karimi, also from Iran and a fellow convert to Christianity, told investigators Alid would curse them in the house and say in Arabic: “You are devils”.

Mr Karimi told detectives: “I could ignore that but Javed could not.”

Asked to explain why he thought Alid would curse them, Mr Karimi replied: “I am from Iran, a Muslim country.

CCTV issued by Counter Terror Police of Ahmed Alid holding a knife (Counter Terror Police/PA)

“He hated when I was drinking (alcohol) or having a girlfriend.

“I am a Christian and Javed, he was a Muslim and he turned Christian.”

He explained the context of a Muslim using those curses, telling police: “When you see someone you don’t like, anyone who is not Muslim, anyone or anything who offends your religion, (they say) ‘Devil go away, you are a devil, God damn you’.”

Mr Karimi said some Muslims had “no problems” with people from another religion.

“You have some Muslims like Ahmed, they just want to force you to be Muslim,” he said.

Alid denies murder, attempted murder and two counts of assaulting female detectives after he was arrested.

The trial continues.