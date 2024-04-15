Bid to shed light on whether Moon could have influenced Stonehenge’s design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to shed light on whether Moon could have influenced Stonehenge’s design

By Press Association
English Heritage will work with experts at four other leading institutions on the project (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Researchers are looking into a possible link between the formation of Stonehenge and the positions of the Moon in the night sky.

English Heritage will work with experts at four other leading institutions on the project to investigate if the landmark’s stones align with the Moon during the upcoming “major lunar standstill”.

The phenomenon, which occurs every 18.6 years, sees the northernmost and southernmost positions of the Moon rising and setting at their furthest apart.

It is hoped the research will shed some light on whether these lunar movements could have influenced Stonehenge’s design and purpose.

With the standstill happening so rarely, it is thought the event may have marked huge celebrations of religious, spiritual and social significance in ancient times.

Stonehenge’s links with another celestial body, the Sun, are well documented, with the monument built on the alignment of the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

While the cycle of the Sun takes roughly one year, the Moon has both a shorter cycle that completes every month and the major lunar standstill.

During the standstill the Moon rises and sets at a place on the horizon that the Sun never reaches.

Jennifer Wexler, English Heritage historian for Stonehenge, said: “Rarer even than once in a blue moon, this opportunity allows us to delve deeper into the monument’s ancient mysteries and its relationship with celestial phenomena.

Winter solstice 2023
Many people visit Stonehenge annually for the winter solstice celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We’ll be inviting the public to join us through a series of events this year as we take one more small step towards unravelling of the secrets of Stonehenge.”

Experts from the universities of Oxford, Leicester and Bournemouth and the Royal Astronomical Society will help with the project, with research starting this spring and continuing up to the middle of 2025.

The southernmost moonrise at Stonehenge will be livestreamed by English Heritage for members of the public to watch.

Dr Amanda Chadburn, visiting fellow at Bournemouth University and a member of Kellogg College at the University of Oxford, said: “Observing this connection first-hand in 2024 and 2025 is crucial. Unlike the Sun, tracking the Moon’s extremes isn’t straightforward, requiring specific timing and weather conditions.

“We want to understand something of what it was like to experience these extreme moonrises and sets and to witness their visual effects on the stones (for example, patterns of light and shadow), and consider modern influences like traffic and trees, and to document all of this through photography for future study.”

Clive Ruggles, Emeritus Professor at Leicester University, said: “Stonehenge’s architectural connection to the Sun is well known, but its link with the Moon is less well understood.

“The four Station Stones align with the Moon’s extreme positions, and researchers have debated for years whether this was deliberate, and — if so — how this was achieved and what might have been its purpose.”