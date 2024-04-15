Salman Rushdie reveals in new book he had a cancer scare after stabbing attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salman Rushdie reveals in new book he had a cancer scare after stabbing attack

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie has revealed he had a cancer scare not long after he was repeatedly stabbed during a literary event in New York.

The 76-year-old Indian-born British author suffered severe, life-changing injuries including losing sight in one eye following the violent knife attack which occurred ahead of him delivering a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in August 2022.

In his new book, Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder, Sir Salman has recounted his experience of the near-fatal incident and the aftermath.

After recalling the event and his initial recovery process, the Booker Prize-winning author explained a “small bump” was found when he had his prostate examined by his doctor as part of a health check-up.

“After I narrowly survived a murder attempt, now I had to face the prospect of cancer?” he wrote.

“This was unacceptable. It was unfair.”

After undergoing an MRI scan, he received the results which stated: “Cancer likely”.

“On the 1-to-5 scale of probability they used, I had scored a wretched 4,” he added.

However, the author recalled the normal prostate cancer PSA test, which checks the amount of prostate-specific antigen in your blood, showed a different story.

He wrote: “The PSA number on my blood test was low: 2.1. This would normally be read to mean ‘no prostate problem’. But the MRI results said cancer likely.”

After seeking the opinion of a second urologist, he was told that a urinary-tract infection he had recently been treated for “might be responsible” for the bump on his prostate.

He recalled that as he waited for further tests to give him a conclusive answer, the doctor tried to reassure him that if it was prostate cancer, it “spreads slowly”.

After two months, he received the all-clear he had been waiting for.

“The second MRI took place in December, five weeks after Dr U-2’s inspection, two months after the message reading cancer likely. This time the scan was clear,” he wrote.

“On the scale of 1 to 5, I was now a proud 1. There was no lump. I didn’t have prostate cancer.

“The universe wasn’t quite as cruel as that, even though it had waited two long months to tell me so.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Salman Rushdie is made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When the attack happened on stage in August 2022, the author was due to speak about safe places for writers at the event being held in the small town of Chautauqua.

The incident was not the first time Sir Salman’s life has come under threat as in 1989 Iran’s former ruler Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his death after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

The Iranian government withdrew support for the death sentence in 1998.

Ahead of his new book’s publication, Sir Salman revealed he did not want to attend the talk where he was attacked in 2022 after having a premonition of the incident.

In his first major television interview since the attack, the author told Anderson Cooper on CBS programme 60 Minutes that he had dreamed of a man bearing down on him with a spear in an “amphitheatre” in the days before the event.

The author also explained that he does not name his attacker – a 24-year-old man from New Jersey named Hadi Matar, who has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial – in the book.

“I don’t want his name in my book and I don’t want him in my life,” he said.

“We had 27 seconds together (the length of the attack), I don’t want to give him any more of my time.”

Sir Salman was knighted in 2008 and in 2022 he was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour as part of the then Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder is released on April 16.