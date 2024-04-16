William back to work with first official visits since Kate’s cancer message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William back to work with first official visits since Kate’s cancer message

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will return to public duties this week (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
The Prince of Wales is to carry out his first official engagements since his wife, the Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

William, who has spent the past three-and-a-half weeks with Kate and their children during the Easter holidays, returns to public work on Thursday.

The 41-year-old heir to the throne will visit Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, in Sunbury-on-Thames, and then a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation’s regular deliveries.

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Princess of Wales recording her video message in Windsor (BBC Studios/PA)

Kate, 42, appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy, when she announced in a video message to the nation on March 22 that she had begun chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she added.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Royal visit to Singapore – Day Four
The Prince of Wales has spent the Easter holidays with his family (Chris Jackson/PA)

The princess’s cancer was discovered in post-operative tests following her major abdominal surgery in January.

William was seen taking eldest son Prince George to an Aston Villa football match last week – their first public outing since Kate’s announcement.

Kensington Palace said the prince is undertaking this week’s engagements to shine a spotlight on the organisation’s community and environmental impact.

He will meet volunteers who sort and redistribute food at the charity’s hub at Sunbury Cricket Club, and help them load the deliveries into their vans.

William will also lend a hand in the kitchen by joining the team of chefs as they prepare meals.

“Protecting the environment for future generations is one of the Prince of Wales’s key priorities,” the Palace said.