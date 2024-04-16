Sir Winston Churchill portrait could fetch up to £800,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Winston Churchill portrait could fetch up to £800,000 at auction

By Press Association
Graham Sutherland’s portrait of Sir Winston Churchill (Sotheby’s/PA)
A portrait of Sir Winston Churchill, painted by Graham Sutherland in preparation for a work that was later destroyed, could fetch up to £800,000 at auction.

The Houses of Parliament had commissioned the British artist to paint a portrait of the wartime prime minister for his 80th birthday in 1954.

An episode of hit Netflix drama The Crown revolved around the creation of the painting and showed Sir Winston’s wife Clementine watching it go up in flames following its unveilment.

Blenheim Palace
Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire where the painting will go on display (Steve Parsons/PA)

The preparatory painting, which shows Sir Winston side on against a dark background, will be exhibited at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire before it goes under the hammer.

It will go on view to the public from April 16 to 21, displayed in the room where Sir Winston was born 150 years ago.

The oil on canvas painting will then travel to Sotheby’s in New York where it will remain from May 3 to May 16 before it travels to London, where it will be exhibited between May 25 to June 5.

On June 6 it will go to auction with a guide price of £500,000 to £800,000.

Over the course of his life Sir Winston was painted by artists including Sir William Orpen, John Singer Sargent, Walter Sickert and Sir Oswald Birley.

Andre Zlattinger, Sotheby’s head of modern British and Irish art said: “The name Churchill evokes for each person a different snapshot of a multifaceted man.

“In this rare portrait, Churchill is caught in a moment of absent-minded thoughtfulness, and together with the backstory of its creation, it gives the impression of a man truly concerned with his image.

“This version shows Churchill closer to how he wished to be perceived, his less austere and gentler side, and so it is tempting to imagine how his reaction might have differed.

“Having remained within the close circles of the artist and the sitter for generations, the sale of this work is an opportunity to acquire a piece of history.”