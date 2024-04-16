Man appears in court charged with murder of retired postmistress Una Crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court charged with murder of retired postmistress Una Crown

By Press Association
David Newton, 69, has appeared in court charged with the murder of Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in Wisbech in 2013. (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 86-year-old widow Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

Retired postmistress Mrs Crown was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

David Newton, who is charged with her murder, was remanded into custody following a one-minute-long hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, is next due to appear for a hearing before Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

Mrs Crown’s death was initially treated as an accident when she was found at her home in Magazine Lane on January 13 2013 before a murder investigation was launched days later.

No details about the case were opened during Tuesday’s hearing.

Newton, who appeared in the secure dock of the court wearing black glasses and a brown jumper, was not asked to enter a plea.

Magistrates indicated that the defendant’s next appearance could be either at court in person or over a video-link.