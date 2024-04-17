Teaching assistant loses Christmas Grinch award religious discrimination claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teaching assistant loses Christmas Grinch award religious discrimination claim

By Press Association
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

A Muslim teaching assistant who claimed that being given the Christmas Grinch prize at a staff award ceremony amounted to religious discrimination has lost his employment tribunal case.

Salah Toughfar said he was “upset and distressed” to have been compared to the Dr Seuss character – despite not know anything about the mean-tempered creature until a colleague showed him a Wikipedia description.

The teaching assistant later complained about the audience laughing at him as he collected his trophy, but a tribunal rejected his claim, saying the reception he received was no different to the other winners.

His claims of direct discrimination and harassment related to his religion were dismissed.

The Grinch is best known as the main character of the 1957 children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and was portrayed by Jim Carrey in a 2000 film.

Mr Toughfar, a practising Muslim from Morocco, began working at The Grove School in north London in April 2020, an employment tribunal was told.

The Search Education Trust-run school is a specialist free school for students aged five to 19 with a primary diagnosis of autism, and is “diverse”, with pupils and staff from all backgrounds, the Watford tribunal heard.

The learning support assistant, who still works at the school, told the tribunal he got involved in school Christmas activities like putting up decorations in class as part of his role, but would not have a Christmas dinner.

The tribunal heard that in December 2022, assistant head teacher Daniel McKay Wood began preparing a list of awards categories for the end-of-term awards, deciding on a Christmas theme.

Mr Toughfar, who was represented by his wife at the hearing, had previously received the Prankster Award, which he did not raise an issue about at the time, the tribunal was told.

After a Google search, the Christmas award categories included The Rudolph, Santa’s Little Helper, The Hardest Working Elf, The Abominable Snowman and The Christmas Grinch.

Mr McKay Wood, who is non-Christian, did not believe any of the awards had religious connotations, the tribunal heard.

He prepared an online ballot and invited staff to cast their votes.

Mr Toughfar received four votes for the Christmas Grinch award, while two other staff members each received three, the tribunal was told.

He told the tribunal he believed Mr McKay Wood had created his own voting deadline without telling anyone, so the award went to him because he is Muslim.

In a “light-hearted and jovial” award ceremony, Mr Toughfar was named the winner of the Christmas Grinch award, and went up to collect a miniature Oscar statue as a trophy, the tribunal was told.

He told the tribunal he did not know anything about the character, and asked a colleague who showed him pictures and a description on her phone, causing him to be “upset and distressed”.

He later held a meeting with a senior member of staff in which he handed back his trophy, and claimed the award amounted to bullying and discrimination, the tribunal heard.

In an email to a school HR manager, he said: “I have never known a workplace, let alone a school, who would give a member of staff such an unkind and inappropriate trophy.

“I do not understand how such a decision to give someone a trophy depicting this character could be permitted. This is essentially promoting bullying in front of the whole school staff and this is an act of bullying and discrimination.”

Judge Dilbaag Bansal said Mr Toughfar had “not put forward any evidence whatsoever that his being awarded the Christmas Grinch award was either because of or related to his religion”.

“The tribunal was satisfied that the reason why he received the Christmas Grinch award was because he had received the highest number of votes at the point the voting had closed.”