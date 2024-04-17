Whisky distillery in former Belfast prison ‘epitomises story of transformation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Whisky distillery in former Belfast prison ‘epitomises story of transformation’

By Press Association
Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy (Rebecca Black/PA)
Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy (Rebecca Black/PA)

A new whisky distillery in a former Belfast prison which once housed paramilitary prisoners “epitomises the journey of transformation”, a Stormont minister has said.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, who was once held in the Crumlin Road Gaol accused of Provisional IRA membership, also described himself as a living embodiment of the process.

The jail housed scores of political prisoners up to its closure in 1996, before reopening its imposing Victorian doors as a tourist attraction in 2012.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were also among five Stormont ministers who celebrated the official opening of McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience on Wednesday, along with US special economic envoy Joe Kennedy.

McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience (Rebecca Black/PA)

The former prison’s A wing has been transformed by Belfast Distillery Company for the project in the Grade A-listed building.

The public-private partnership – with funding from the Department for Communities, Invest NI and Santander Bank – is providing employment for 34 people and aims to attract 100,000 visitors annually.

McConnell’s chief executive John Kelly said he is very proud of the vision being realised and the former jail becoming the home of McConnell’s Irish Whisky, which was originally launched in Belfast in 1776.

Ms O’Neill said the transformation of the historic site in north Belfast “lifts the area up”, and said there was a strong turnout of ministers because they believe in the transformation of the site.

Ms Little-Pengelly described the project as a great example of what external investment can do.

Mr Murphy was held in the same wing where the distillery is now located, in 1981.

He told media: “I was a resident here, not voluntarily, but I was a resident here for a period, and it was a very different place, so it is remarkable to be back in here to see how that has transformed.

“I think it probably epitomises the story of transformation, of moving from conflict and division to where we are now, the chance of opportunity, of hope.

“Particularly a building like this which was synonymous at that time with the Troubles, with imprisonment, with riots, with killings, with bombings, now being a place where we would bring tourists to, where we are able to tell the story of our own conflicted past in a way which doesn’t do damage to anyone but also to tell the story of the opportunity that has now been created out of this building.

“This building has developed not only into a business, a whisky distillery, an exporting business, which is something we’re looking to encourage, but also the development of this building to turn it into something which people want to see.

“It epitomises that journey. I suppose I am a living personification of that, having been resident here down the stairs for some time, but I am thrilled to be back here and it is amazing to see the difference.”

Asked whether there was any alcohol available in the prison in the 1980s, Mr Murphy added: “Not made to the standard that McConnell’s make it… a few people tried their hands at distilling then, thankfully I didn’t have to experience any of it.”