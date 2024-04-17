Shannon Matthews’ kidnapper dies 16 years after nine-year-old went missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shannon Matthews’ kidnapper dies 16 years after nine-year-old went missing

By Press Association
Michael Donovan, who was jailed for the kidnap and false imprisonment of Shannon Matthews (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
A man jailed for what a judge described as a “truly despicable” plot to abduct nine-year-old Shannon Matthews has died.

Michael Donovan became notorious in 2008 after the schoolgirl was found alive in his flat in Batley Carr, West Yorkshire, 24 days after she was reported missing from her home in nearby Dewsbury.

Donovan died after collapsing at a mental health unit in West Yorkshire on Tuesday, the PA news agency understands.

Shannon Matthews BBC drama
He was jailed alongside Shannon’s mother, Karen Matthews, after a jury heard how they planned her daughter’s disappearance in an attempt to claim a cash reward.

Donovan was the uncle of Shannon’s step-father, Craig Meehan.

According to The Sun, Donovan, who was released from prison in 2012, collapsed at the Three Valleys Hospital, in Keighley, West Yorkshire, which is a mental health unit.

The paper said the 54-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Shannon, who is now 25, was found in Donovan’s flat in Lidgate Gardens, Batley Carr, in the base of a divan bed.

The youngster had been drugged and forced to adhere to a strict list of rules while held captive.

Karen Matthews in 2008 during an emotional appeal for information while her daughter was missing (PA)
Prosecutors said Donovan kept Shannon imprisoned as part of a plan he and Matthews hatched to claim a £50,000 reward offered by a national newspaper.

The court was told the ordeal left Shannon “disturbed and traumatised” and suffering nightmares.

The search by West Yorkshire Police cost an estimated £3.2 million and was the largest inquiry in the force’s history since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

Donovan and Matthews were each jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court in January 2009 after they were found guilty of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Missing girl
Sentencing the pair, Mr Justice McCombe suggested other people may have been involved in the plot.

However, police said the case was closed and there was no evidence to bring any more charges.

The group which runs the hospital said it would not comment.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted on Tuesday April 16 and made aware of the death of a man in hospital in the Steeton area.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries will be conducted on behalf of the coroner.”