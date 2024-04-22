Met officer admits wrong date on order allegedly breached by Tommy Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met officer admits wrong date on order allegedly breached by Tommy Robinson

By Press Association
Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A senior Metropolitan Police officer who signed a dispersal order allegedly breached by Tommy Robinson has admitted it may not have been lawful after he used the wrong date on the paperwork, a court has heard.

Robinson, 40, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, denies failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster on November 26 last year.

Robinson was arrested at a march against antisemitism near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the demonstration began, after organisers said he would not be welcome at the event.

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon (centre), outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court
Inspector Steve Parker-Phipps, responsible for policing certain aspects of the protest, imposed a Section 35 order under the Crime and Policing Act 2014 when he thought a “right-wing group” could potentially be attending, the trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court heard Inspector Parker-Phipps, whose laptop battery was “dying”, put the order in place at 10am on November 26, but accidentally dated the form for November 24.

Questioning the inspector, Robinson’s defence lawyer Alisdair Williamson KC said: “This document is not correct is it?

“Can we have any confidence that there was a lawful order in place?”

The officer replied: “No.”

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan told the court Robinson “became resistant” when ordered to leave the area and was arrested.

“Organisers of the protest had made it clear they didn’t want his presence,” Mr Bryan said.

“He wouldn’t leave the area.”

During his arrest, officers sprayed Robinson with synthetic pepper spray and handcuffed him.

He uploaded a video of himself with partially closed eyes to social media after the incident.

Other footage of him arguing with police officers was also posted on his X account, with Robinson claiming to be present as a journalist at the march.

The officer who read the order to Robinson said he was “upset” and “angry” about being asked to leave and “held on to metal railings so he could not be escorted”.

The trial continues.