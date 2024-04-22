Susan Hall pledges to stop Ulez expansion in London mayor manifesto

Londoners have 10 days to stop Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion plans, Susan Hall claimed as she set out her full plans for the capital’s mayoralty.

The Conservative candidate sought to widen the political gulf between her and the Labour Mayor over motoring policies, as she published her full manifesto 10 days before the polls open on May 2.

In a launch event at a garage in Bexley, south-east London, attended by local media outlets, Ms Hall said she would scrap the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion from day one in the job.

Ulez was expanded to cover all London boroughs in August last year with the aim of improving air quality, following an unsuccessful attempt by several Conservative-led London councils to challenge it in the courts.

I am listening to Londoners. I will deliver.See my manifesto here: https://t.co/vTBNsg4u0k pic.twitter.com/m0TEJtAgzh — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) April 22, 2024

Ms Hall also claimed her opponent plans to introduce a “pay-per-mile” scheme for drivers in London, despite Mr Khan repeatedly ruling this idea out.

The Tory candidate, a former leader of the London Assembly Conservative group, pledged to end a “war on motorists” by reviewing 20mph speed limits on main roads and low traffic neighbourhoods where they are unpopular.

The Conservatives would also extend Night Tube services, and reinstate travel discounts for over-60s during peak morning hours, her manifesto said.

Ms Hall has also committed to recruit 1,500 more police officers, and set up two new police bases in every London borough, while taking action to crack down on knife crime, theft and women’s safety issues.

Elsewhere, she promised to build more affordable homes by prioritising high-density, low-rise developments over new tower blocks, and promote green choices for Londoners, including by providing more electric vehicle charging points.

“Sadiq Khan won’t be able to fund his ridiculous, uncosted billion-pound manifesto unless he brings in pay-per-mile and slashes police funding even further, which would be devastating for every family in London,” Ms Hall said.

“I am listening to Londoners, which is why I will scrap the Ulez expansion and his pay-per-mile plans on day one of my mayoralty.

“For eight years, we’ve had a mayor who won’t listen. It is time we changed that, and on May 2 we can.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is bidding to be elected for a third term on May 2 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Conservatives have insisted their candidate’s manifesto is fully costed, with commitments covered by cutting “bloated” spending at City Hall and Transport for London (TfL) without affecting services.

But Labour claimed there is a £500 million black hole in Ms Hall’s spending commitments.

Shadow cabinet minister Jonathan Ashworth claimed the plans are “straight out of the Liz Truss playbook – reckless, irresponsible and uncosted”, and claimed they would leave Londoners facing cuts in services or rises in council tax and travel fares.

Analysis by the party, published as Ms Hall prepared to launch her manifesto, claimed policies announced by Ms Hall would cost £598 million and save only £83 million, leaving a £515 million shortfall.