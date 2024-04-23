Parents choosing between utility bills or buying school shoes, charity boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents choosing between utility bills or buying school shoes, charity boss says

By Press Association
Charity founder Camilla Bowry was made an OBE at Windsor Castle after a ceremony with the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charity founder Camilla Bowry was made an OBE at Windsor Castle after a ceremony with the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The founder of a charity which distributes second-hand footwear to families in need has said parents are having to choose between buying their children shoes or paying utility bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Camilla “CJ” Bowry, founder and chief executive at Sal’s Shoes, which donates footwear to children all over the world, was made an OBE for services to young people, education and the environment at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

After the ceremony with the Princess Royal, Ms Bowry told the PA news agency that the charity had seen a surge in demand in recent years in the UK that is “only going up”.

Camilla Bowry is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire
Camilla Bowry is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Bowry, of Oxted, Surrey, founded the charity after her son, Sal, outgrew his first pair of shoes and she was unable to find a place to donate them that would tell her where they would end up.

Last year, the organisation distributed more than 180,000 pairs of shoes to children in the UK, including over 30,000 pairs of school shoes, Ms Bowry said.

Speaking after the ceremony, the charity founder said: “Our school shoes fund buys new school shoes, PE trainers and wellies just for children here in the UK.

“Last year we distributed over 30,000 pairs and this year, if demand continues as it has done so far this year – certainly in the run-up to September, we would expect to double that number.

“Demand is only going up in the UK, as far as we can tell.”

Ms Bowry went on to describe the unprecedented increase in demand for shoes for baby banks that provide essential infant-related items for families experiencing hardship.

She said: “Baby banks initially never had a huge demand for footwear, it was always something that parents could afford because, even if you can’t buy from some of the shoe shops, we have the likes of supermarkets where you can buy cheaper shoes but actually parents don’t have even that surplus any more.

“It’s paying a utility bill with that or putting it towards school.”

Regarding when this surge in demand began in the UK, Ms Bowry said: “We noticed when we launched the school shoes fund I think, coming out of lockdown originally.

“It was the expense initially of getting back to school when children had been out of school for so long and low-income families had been hit the hardest by lockdown.”

When asked what action she hoped to see from the Government in tackling child poverty, Ms Bowry said: “I have absolutely no political agenda, all we do is rehome shoes that have been outgrown before they’ve been outworn.

“All we do know is, whilst we have always worked in the UK and we’ve been working for 10 years, we have never, ever seen demand as it is at the moment.

“We are one of the richest nations in the world and our children can’t afford shoes.”