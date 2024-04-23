King honours Kate with role for public service and support of the arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King honours Kate with role for public service and support of the arts

By Press Association
Kate with her father-in-law at Dulwich Picture Gallery in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)
Kate with her father-in-law at Dulwich Picture Gallery in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

The Princess of Wales has been honoured for her public service and support of the arts by the King, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Future Queen Kate, who has been a working member of the royal family for 13 years, has been appointed Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

The prestigious appointment is a new one especially created for Kate, who is away from official duties while undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales in a Royal Victorian Order mantle at the coronation (Dan Charity/The Sun/PA)

She is the first member of the royal family to be appointed a Royal Companion in the order’s 107-year history.

Charles recommended the special honour for his “beloved daughter-in-law”, with appointees to the Companions of Honour in the gift of the Cabinet Office, the palace said.

The decision by the King, who is also being treated for cancer, to suggest Kate for the honour will be seen as a major show of support for the princess amid the challenges she is facing.

Current members include Sir David Attenborough, Margaret Attwood, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John, and previously Professor Stephen Hawking and Sir Winston Churchill.

The Order of the Companions of Honour – limited to just 65 people at a time – was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Elton John in 2021 after being invested as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The honour for Kate recognises her service as a member of the royal family and her support and interest in the arts.

She is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

A host of other announcements were revealed on St George’s Day, with the King appointing eldest son and heir the Prince of Wales the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The Most Honourable Order of the Bath was established by King George I in 1725 although it is believed to originally date back as far as the eighth century. It is awarded to members of the military or civil service for exemplary service.

Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales has been made Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Charles was a previous Great Master from 1974-2022.

The King also appointed his wife the Queen as Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The role is the second most senior in the order with the King sovereign of the order.

It was previously held by the King’s father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and Charles’s great-grandmother Queen Mary, and the abdicated Edward VIII when he was still the Prince of Wales.

Queen Camilla visits the Royal Lancers regiment
Camilla also features in the new list of appointments released by Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Order of the British Empire, established by George V in 1917, is the largest order of chivalry in the UK, recognising outstanding contributions by individuals within their local communities or at a national level.

Charles also made four new appointments, which are in his personal gift, to the Order of the Garter,  including acclaimed composer Lord Lloyd Webber.

The theatre impresario, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, is now a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The other appointees are Lord Kakkar, Emeritus Professor of Surgery at University College London; Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach; and, as a Royal Lady Companion, the Duchess of Gloucester who is married to the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Lord Lloyd Webber is made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter (David Davies/PA)

Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Watched by crowds of onlookers, they walk down the hill to the chapel from the State Apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.