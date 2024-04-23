Andrew Neil: Ofcom needs to grow a backbone over regulating GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Neil: Ofcom needs to grow a backbone over regulating GB News

By Press Association
Founding chairman of GB News Andrew Neil has said media regulator Ofcom needs to ‘grow a backbone and quick’ over the issue of politicians hosting TV programmes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Andrew Neil has said media regulator Ofcom needs to “grow a backbone and quick” over the issue of politicians hosting TV programmes.

The Spectator chairman, who was founding chairman of GB News and a presenter on the channel before his resignation shortly after the launch, told peers he would never have allowed politicians to present political programmes or interview each other.

Giving evidence to the Lords Communications and Digital Committee’s inquiry into the future of news, he reflected on his eight-night stint on air with the channel, saying it “felt like eight years at the time”.

Neil quit the channel after differences over the direction in which it was heading, saying he felt he was in a “minority of one” about its future.

Questioned about the issue of due impartiality, Neil told peers: “I’m surprised at how tolerant Ofcom has been of GB News.

“It may be because the rest of the broadcast universe is on the centre, centre-left so it gave GB news a bit more leeway to settle down.

“I am surprised that any regulator would allow politicians sitting in the Houses of Parliament to present political TV programmes.

“If I had stayed as chairman it would not have happened because I would not have had any politician present a TV show in the first place, and I would certainly never have allowed politicians to interview politicians from the same party.

“I just find that incredible and I think on these areas Ofcom needs to find a backbone and quick.”

Last month, episodes of GB News programmes presented by Conservative MPs were found to have broken broadcasting rules by them acting as newsreaders.

GB News
Andrew Neil during the launch event for GB News (Yui Mok/PA)

Ofcom’s probe involved shows that were presented by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as minister without portfolio Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies, and the channel was warned about potential sanctions if there are further breaches.

Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the GB News line-up.

Asked how GB News would have been different if his views had been listened to, Neil said: “It would have been different in two ways: the production values would have been very different, it wouldn’t have looked like it was coming from a nuclear bunker of the president of North Korea.

“It would have been modern, high-quality production values.

“It would have merely tried to change the focus of a hinterland from which you covered stories;  it was not an attempt to bring a Fox News to Britain – I think that would be bad for Britain and I don’t think there is a market for it.”

A spokeswoman for GB News said: “GB News does not comment on former staff.”

Ofcom has been contacted for comment.