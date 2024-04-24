Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.1m after no player scoops top prize By Press Association April 24 2024, 10:05 pm April 24 2024, 10:05 pm Share Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.1m after no player scoops top prize Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6445006/saturdays-lotto-jackpot-estimated-at-7-1m-after-no-player-scoops-top-prize/ Copy Link No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed (Yui Mok/PA) Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £7.1 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw. The winning Lotto numbers were 08, 14, 18, 53, 56 and 59, and the bonus number was 40. No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed. However, 29 people won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers. Set of balls four and draw machine Guinevere were used. The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks also went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw. Two ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers. The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 15, 17, 35 and the Thunderball was 09. No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball. Two players did match all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000 each.