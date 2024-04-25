Duke of Edinburgh leads commemoration of Australia and New Zealand’s war dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Edinburgh leads commemoration of Australia and New Zealand’s war dead

By Press Association
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the dawn service (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh has led the nation in commemorating Australia and New Zealand’s war losses during a poignant dawn service marking Anzac Day.

Edward laid a wreath at Hyde Park Corner in London, which is home to war memorials for both southern hemisphere countries.

Hundreds of Australians, New Zealanders, and military personnel watched as the prince left a floral tribute of red poppies and white flowers in the early morning light.

The Duke of Edinburgh lays a wreath at Hyde Park Corner in London
The Royal Family also paid their respects to the Kiwi and Australian fallen on social media.

Later on today, Edward will lay an Anzac wreath on behalf of King Charles at the Centopath.

He will also attend the annual Gallipoli Association wreath-laying ceremony in the crypt at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Anzac Day, April 25, marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

Thousands of Anzac troops, Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, died alongside British allies in the ill-fated 1915 campaign.

Waves of Allied forces launched an amphibious attack on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, vital to controlling the Dardanelles straits and the crucial route to the Black Sea and Russia.

However, the plan backed by Winston Churchill, then first lord of the admiralty, was flawed, and the campaign, which faced a heroic defence by the Turks, led to a stalemate and withdrawal eight months later.

Its legacy is the celebration of the “Anzac spirit”, courage, endurance, initiative, discipline, and mateship shown by the Antipodean troops.

Today, the Anzac Day service in London has become an important moment for thousands of New Zealanders and Australians.