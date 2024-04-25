Rare film posters and art to go up for auction in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rare film posters and art to go up for auction in Belfast

By Press Association
Karl Bennett of Bloomfield Auctions with some of the vintage film posters (PressEye/PA)
Karl Bennett of Bloomfield Auctions with some of the vintage film posters (PressEye/PA)

A trove of rare film posters and art relating to one of Northern Ireland’s greatest directors will go up for auction next week.

Brian Desmond Hurst directed the 1951 A Christmas Carol adaptation Scrooge, as well as Dangerous Moonlight (1941) and scenes in Caesar And Cleopatra (1945) among scores of others.

Born in east Belfast in 1895, Hurst served in the First World War before emigrating to Canada, where he attended the Toronto College of Art before learning film direction from the legendary John Ford in Hollywood.

As well as directing a number of blockbusters, Hurst also maintained a strong Irish output, including Ourselves Alone, a controversial film about the Irish War of Independence, once banned in Northern Ireland because of its political nature.

Scrooge
A selection of posters and an image relating to Scrooge, which was directed by Brian Desmond Hurst (Press Eye/PA)

The work of the director, who died in 1986, was recently celebrated with an exhibition at the Ulster Museum.

His great-great nephew and administrator of the Hurst estate, Allan Esler Smith, said that next week’s auction is a rare chance for film fans to own a piece of history from a classic time.

He described Hurst as a man from “somewhat humble beginnings in east Belfast” who had a “spectacular career and cemented himself as one of the greatest artists of his time”.

“Brian was remarkably talented as a film director and his creativity has stood the test of time as his films still remain firm favourites to this very day among audiences,” he said.

“We received a great deal of interest from film fans during the recent exhibition in the Ulster Museum and we expect the upcoming auction to be no different.

“This sale is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of rare film history and art.”

The sale next week at Bloomfield Auctions will include a number of vintage film posters from some of Hurst’s best-known movies from the 1930s to the 1960s, along with original lobby cards, press packs and other items.

Karl Bennett, Bloomfield Auctions’ managing director, added: “At Bloomfield Auctions we are synonymous with unique and historic sales and this one is certainly amongst the most interesting.

“It’s a huge privilege and honour for us to host a sale of items belonging to not only one of Northern Ireland’s greatest exports but of Hollywood’s as well.

“Especially at a time when film and television is now one of the key industries here in Northern Ireland and Hurst was the pathfinder for all who follow.

“We have some beautiful posters for sale, as well as press packs and lobby cards, which give a great insight into life as a leading film director at that time.

“These items will be ‘must haves’ for film fans all over the world and as such, I’m expecting to see global interest in the items we have for sale.”

The Brian Desmond Hurst auction will take place at Bloomfield Auctions on Tuesday April 30 at 1pm. Bidding will take place online and in person. Visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk to register.