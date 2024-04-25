Ex-transport secretaries give warnings on rail nationalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ex-transport secretaries give warnings on rail nationalisation

By Press Association
A fading British Rail logo (Chris Ison/PA)
A fading British Rail logo (Chris Ison/PA)

Two former Tory transport secretaries have warned over the pitfalls of rail nationalisation as Labour vowed to bring the industry back into public ownership.

The decades under state-owned British Rail was “not a time when everything was fantastic”, said Lord Fowler, highlighting a major problem with lack of investment.

Conservative peer Lord McLoughlin also cautioned people to “be careful what you wish for”, arguing it would be the Treasury and not the Department for Transport which would be in the driving seat.

The former Cabinet ministers made their comments as Labour committed to renationalise the network if elected in what the party heralded as the “biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation.”

The expectation is to transfer rail networks to public ownership within its first term by transferring existing private passenger rail contracts into a new body as they expire.

The plans come against a backdrop of passenger frustration at poor performance across the industry, which has also been dogged by strike action.

Railways
Patrick McLoughlin at St Pancras during his spell as transport secretary (Philip Toscano/PA)

But speaking during a transport debate at Westminster, former lord speaker Lord Fowler, who was transport secretary under Margaret Thatcher, said: “In the time of British Rail it was not a time when everything was fantastic.

“It was not a time of unparalleled industrial peace.

“It was not a time when all, trains ran on time.

“And there were divisions inside the trade union movement.”

British Rail
A destination board during the British Rail era (Archive/PA)

He added: “One of the major problem was a lack of investment and that is what we had to tackle.”

Lord McLoughlin, who held the transport brief during David Cameron’s time in office, said: “It is just worth bearing in mind that before privatisation there were 700 million journeys a year on our railways.

“The year before the pandemic there was 1.8 billion journeys on our railways.

“We have seen a revolution in the rail industry of it doing far, far more and serving far, far more people and that happened because private finance was brought into the rail industry.

“And no longer were we completely reliant on what the Treasury said and what the Treasury didn’t say.

“Be careful what you wish for because if you wholly nationalise, the people who will take it back in control won’t be the Department for Transport but it will be his majesty’s Treasury.

“I think one should be a little cautious about what you wish for.”

But Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Murphy of Torfaen said the current state of the railways was “a sorry story”.

He said: “It’s a great shame because I am a great lover of our railways. It’s the best way to travel.

“It’s the most environmentally sensible way to travel and it’s the way I would always inevitably choose.”

Welcoming his party’s renationalisation plans, he added: “I think that is the way ahead.

“I just hope that in five or six years time the Great Western Railway will be replaced by the Great British railway.”